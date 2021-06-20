Karla Matosic

App Store Screenshots for a Butterfly App

Karla Matosic
Karla Matosic
  • Save
App Store Screenshots for a Butterfly App design ui illustration app design
Download color palette

I designed this for the Google Play and App Store Screenshots as a presentation of the App. These are the 3 first and therefore main ones that you would seen in the store.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Karla Matosic
Karla Matosic

More by Karla Matosic

View profile
    • Like