Daily UI #054 - Confirmation

Daily UI #054 - Confirmation ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge confirmation 054
Daily UI #054
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #054 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
