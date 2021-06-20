Karla Matosic

Beelivery App

We programmed and designed this App within 24 hours for the TechCrunch 2018 hackathon and won the TopTom Api Challenge that year. It was an exhausting but amazing experience and I want to share with you that design :)

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
