Event Website | Behance Cover

Here's a glimpse of the cover image we designed for HalfDay Someone's behance presentation.

HalfDay Someone is a voice chat room platform, where one can open their hearts to other people having similar feelings & mindset. The audio-only platform hosts live events, with opportunities for people to participate through speaking and listening!

Brandhero is available for new projects! Drop us a line at vin@brandhero.in

