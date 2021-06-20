Nick Granch

Sunday Illustration #25: A BBQ And A Cat

Sunday Illustration #25: A BBQ And A Cat
The 2021 Sunday Illustration #25

Bruce and Marie were chilling out at the lake while Alfie wanted food.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
