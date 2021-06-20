Siddhant giri

Daily UI : 001 (100 days of UI)

ui design ux 100daysofui
Day 001 : So today I have started with my 100 days of UI challenges. In which my task for the first day was to design a signup page. I have designed this signup page related to the giveaway theme. Do rate my work :)

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
