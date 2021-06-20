Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tri Aditya

Hijab E-Commerce App

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya
  • Save
Hijab E-Commerce App popular interfacemobile uimobile user interface uxdesign uidesign islam muslim hijab trend2021 mobiledesign mobileapp uiapp branding design app uiux design2021 ux ui
Download color palette

Hi There!!

This is my exploration UI Hijab E-Commerce App using figma.
Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" to show love ❤️

We are available for new projects
📭 Email: kangadit.dev@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: @kangadit._
🛍️ Portfolio: t.ly/fbyY

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya

More by Tri Aditya

View profile
    • Like