I created this concept for a postal service app as a part of university work. During the pandemic there has been more parcels being sent and received than ever before. What could improve the customer experience?

I mapped features that could make the process of receiving parcels better by e.g. being able to redirect incoming parcels to a different address, letting users to leave notes for the delivery workers about specifics of their building or telling them where to leave the parcel. The prototype was then tested with five users and improvements in the UI have were made based on results of the user testing.

Feedback is appreciated <3