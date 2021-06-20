Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nina Bohon

Postal Service App

Nina Bohon
Nina Bohon
  • Save
Postal Service App postal service mail delivery mobile visual design
Download color palette

Hello!

I created this concept for a postal service app as a part of university work. During the pandemic there has been more parcels being sent and received than ever before. What could improve the customer experience?

I mapped features that could make the process of receiving parcels better by e.g. being able to redirect incoming parcels to a different address, letting users to leave notes for the delivery workers about specifics of their building or telling them where to leave the parcel. The prototype was then tested with five users and improvements in the UI have were made based on results of the user testing.

Feedback is appreciated <3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Nina Bohon
Nina Bohon

More by Nina Bohon

View profile
    • Like