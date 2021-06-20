Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mathias Temmen

Sea Creatures

Mathias Temmen
Mathias Temmen
  • Save
Sea Creatures ocean kawaii characters octopus jellyfish crab creatures sea creatures sea
Download color palette

I did some sea creatures for my niece to be patched on her backback on her first day at school.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Mathias Temmen
Mathias Temmen
Nice to have you!

More by Mathias Temmen

View profile
    • Like