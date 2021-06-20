Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AleksMorales

E-Commerce UI

AleksMorales
AleksMorales
Hire Me
  • Save
E-Commerce UI uix product ui product e-commerce ecommerce branding logo illustration sketchapp app uix uidesign design sketch ui
E-Commerce UI uix product ui product e-commerce ecommerce branding logo illustration sketchapp app uix uidesign design sketch ui
Download color palette
  1. 4-Sale12.png
  2. 4-Sale 2.png

Hello to All! Glad to present you first part for re-design for one e-commerce project - so to be continue...😈
Clear style and bright colors - let's add more mood for e-commerce products.

Feel free to put likes and leave your comments!
P.S. made in #Figma😈🤘🏻

AleksMorales
AleksMorales
UIX Product Designer.
Hire Me

More by AleksMorales

View profile
    • Like