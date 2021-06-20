Shubhada Poojary
Audio Chat Room | Event Booking Website

Audio Chat Room | Event Booking Website
HalfDay Someone is a voice chat room platform, where one can open their hearts to other people having similar feelings & mindset. The audio-only platform hosts live events, with opportunities for people to participate through speaking and listening!

