Messenger Concept Design | 2021 - with Source file

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys 👋
Messenger App UI Concept Design
Press "L" on your keyboard to show me your appreciation and follow me if you don't want to miss upcoming works :)
Any improvement or feedback is most-most welcomed where I simply believe that there is a lot of room for improvement.
Thank you.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Download the design on link below on UP labs for free:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/messenger-app-ui-8fab0fab-5806-410c-b0c3-0147a26a1dd0
Currently taking on new projects.
E-mail me at — hinischalsubba@gmail.com
and let's build something together!
Instagram Link:
https://www.instagram.com/nischhalsubba/
My design portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/nischhal