Daily UI #050 - Job Listing

Daily UI #050 - Job Listing uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge joblisting job jobboard 050
Daily UI #050
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #050 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
