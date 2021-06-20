IT services based company AppFramz asked us to work for them on a project called FARE PRO Flight booking mobile app. In this app you can book flight tickets but this app also has a very wonderful feature called “fare predictor dolphin”. The fare predictor dolphin feature will predict the cheapest fare of future flight tickets for you. We had created a new logo and mobile apps for the iOS and android platform. While designing this project our focus points was that the app should have great UI and UX design, retain uniformity, simple design, standard elements and high-resolution images.

Softwares We Used :- Adobe XD, Photoshop, illustrator,