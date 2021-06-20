Jimaar Official

Fashion Hub contacted us to create their new logo, graphic design, e-commerce website, Also we have done social media marketing for them. They are selling branded clothing, footwear, gadgets and accessories. While designing this project our focus points was that the website should be user-friendly navigation, eye-catching design layout, responsive design, good quality content.

Softwares We Used :- Adobe Xd, Photoshop, illustrator.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
