Jimaar Official

Crib Life

Jimaar Official
Jimaar Official
  • Save
Crib Life
Download color palette

CribLife is an exclusive luxury lifestyle management service with its roots in India. They asked us to design a magazine. As per their expectations we had delivered very decent and sharp design, while designing our focus was content detailing, high quality images, font and text format, design style continuity and color selection so we can reflect their business quality and luxuriness.

Softwares We Used :- Photoshop, illustrator.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Jimaar Official
Jimaar Official

More by Jimaar Official

View profile
    • Like