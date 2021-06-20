Jimaar Official

BBQ Restaurant Finder

Jimaar Official
Jimaar Official
  • Save
BBQ Restaurant Finder
Download color palette

IT services based company AppFramz asked us to work for them on a project called BBQ Restaurant Finder mobile app. In this app you can find a barbecue restaurant, food truck or any food place where the user can get barbecued foods in the whole america. We had created a new logo and mobile apps for the iOS and android platform. While designing this project our focus points was that the app should have great UI and UX design, retain uniformity, simple design, standard elements and high-resolution images.

Softwares We Used :- Adobe XD, Photoshop, illustrator,

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Jimaar Official
Jimaar Official

More by Jimaar Official

View profile
    • Like