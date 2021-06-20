IT services based company AppFramz asked us to work for them on a project called BBQ Restaurant Finder mobile app. In this app you can find a barbecue restaurant, food truck or any food place where the user can get barbecued foods in the whole america. We had created a new logo and mobile apps for the iOS and android platform. While designing this project our focus points was that the app should have great UI and UX design, retain uniformity, simple design, standard elements and high-resolution images.

Softwares We Used :- Adobe XD, Photoshop, illustrator,