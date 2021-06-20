AdmitKard boasts of a robust technical platform to make the entire application process effortless and to enable you to apply from the comfort of your home, hostel, or wherever you are in the world.They reached to us with amazing concept for a new logo, graphic design, illustration, website and app design. We gave them a new fresh identity and best user experience to their users. While designing this project our focus points was that the website should be user-friendly navigation, eye-catching design layout, responsive design, good quality content.

Softwares We Used :- Adobe Xd, Photoshop, illustrator.