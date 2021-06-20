🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AdmitKard boasts of a robust technical platform to make the entire application process effortless and to enable you to apply from the comfort of your home, hostel, or wherever you are in the world.They reached to us with amazing concept for a new logo, graphic design, illustration, website and app design. We gave them a new fresh identity and best user experience to their users. While designing this project our focus points was that the website should be user-friendly navigation, eye-catching design layout, responsive design, good quality content.
Softwares We Used :- Adobe Xd, Photoshop, illustrator.