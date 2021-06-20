Jimaar Official

AppFramz

Jimaar Official
Jimaar Official
  • Save
AppFramz
Download color palette

AppFarmz is one of our good friend agency who provide IT based services to other companies in india. They reached out to us for a new logo, graphic design, illustration, website and app design. While designing this project our focus points was that the website should be user-friendly navigation, eye-catching design layout, responsive design.
Softwares We Used :- Photoshop, illustrator, invision.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Jimaar Official
Jimaar Official

More by Jimaar Official

View profile
    • Like