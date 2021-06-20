Jimaar Official

172 visions service based private firm reached to us with a great concept and asked us to create a new logo, graphic design, illustration, website, Also we have done social media marketing for them. They are providing IT services to other companies all over the world. While designing this project our focus points was that the website should be user-friendly navigation, eye-catching design layout, responsive design, good quality content.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
