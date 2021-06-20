Leo Rogers

Personal Portfolio Website - Leo Rogers

Personal Portfolio Website - Leo Rogers
Hello! 🖐
The landing for my personal website is ready. The power of personal branding is nothing to be underestimated. As the journey continues, the next step is to release educational content to help designers, fellow entrepreneurs and personal development enthusiasts.
I experimented with implementing motion into the landing page to take it up a notch and be more immersive for visitors.
For anyone wondering how this was made - Sketch + Principle is the design stack. Principle is super powerful, allowing you to create almost any animation.

