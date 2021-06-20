Jimaar Official

IT services based company Krenovate asked us to work for them on a project called Revstart. RevStart, Co-work. Incubate. Accelerate, is an ecosystem to support entrepreneurs, startups and small business by quality services like co-working, incubation and acceleration. It is a brand founded & promoted by Mr. Ishan Singh, a seasoned entrepreneur and investor. While designing our focus was content detailing, high quality images, font and text format, design style continuity and color.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
