Visual Identity of Minimalist Luxury Jewelry Brand

This is a luxury jewelry brand logo for Dazzlieo. Dazzlieo is a new modern jewelry startup works with luxury, antic and elegant design together in a very modern way! This makes Dazzlieo quite different from other competitors! An identical, minimalist and luxury logo is here for Dazzlieo. This logo gives a modern, luxury vibe to Dazzlieo which matches the vision and mission of the brand.

