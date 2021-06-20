🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Visual Identity of Minimalist Luxury Jewelry Brand
This is a luxury jewelry brand logo for Dazzlieo. Dazzlieo is a new modern jewelry startup works with luxury, antic and elegant design together in a very modern way! This makes Dazzlieo quite different from other competitors! An identical, minimalist and luxury logo is here for Dazzlieo. This logo gives a modern, luxury vibe to Dazzlieo which matches the vision and mission of the brand.
