Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md. Ashiqul Islam

Visual Identity of Minimalist Luxury Jewelry Brand

Md. Ashiqul Islam
Md. Ashiqul Islam
  • Save
Visual Identity of Minimalist Luxury Jewelry Brand gold jewelry logo fashion logo illustrator flat vector minimal app icon logo design illustration visual identity
Download color palette

Visual Identity of Minimalist Luxury Jewelry Brand

This is a luxury jewelry brand logo for Dazzlieo. Dazzlieo is a new modern jewelry startup works with luxury, antic and elegant design together in a very modern way! This makes Dazzlieo quite different from other competitors! An identical, minimalist and luxury logo is here for Dazzlieo. This logo gives a modern, luxury vibe to Dazzlieo which matches the vision and mission of the brand.

For full project presentation CLICK HERE

📝I am available📝
★ DM me to start a designing journey

#Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com
#Skype: md.ashiqul.islam
#Telegram: AIShajal

Thank you for watching.

Md. Ashiqul Islam
Md. Ashiqul Islam

More by Md. Ashiqul Islam

View profile
    • Like