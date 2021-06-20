Jimaar Official

Run-n-Fit

Jimaar Official
Jimaar Official
  • Save
Run-n-Fit
Download color palette

IT services based company AppFramz asked us to work for them on a project called Run-n-Fit. They contacted us to create their new logo, graphic design and illustration. While designing this project our focus points was that the website should be user-friendly navigation, eye-catching design layout, responsive design, good quality content.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Jimaar Official
Jimaar Official

More by Jimaar Official

View profile
    • Like