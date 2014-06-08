Samuel Fine

OS Logo Exploration

Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine
  • Save
OS Logo Exploration transparency logo video games primary colors indie games
Download color palette

Revisiting an old idea for a fun little project I'm launching in a couple weeks. Any favorites?

[Edit] Of course, it's hard to properly judge any design without context. In this case, just consider the shapes for what they are. Trust that the context is already being addressed. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine

More by Samuel Fine

View profile
    • Like