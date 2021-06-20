IT services based company Krenovate asked us to work for them on a project called Travel Exotica. Travel Exotica is a travel planning organization that plans customized outdoor trips for families, schools, and corporations. Brightening days and embracing youth, they specialize in planning outdoor campaigning trips for schools. They even provide end-to- end customized solutions to corporations. They believe outbound training is an effective motivational method for employees. They wanted to improve their brand equity and online reach through a responsive and visually appealing website. The main strategy behind having a strong website was to increase the traffic and convert the visitors. While designing our focus was content detailing, high quality images, font and text format, design style continuity and color.