Turd Polish

Turd Polish halftone white brown turd polish type
Sometimes you don't have any choice other than to polish a turd. Might as well make it shine.

Just an idea I had while I was at my last job, that would make for a simple print. Finally threw it together.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
