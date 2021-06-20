Restaurant Food Menu

This is a Minimal food Menu.

FEATURES

▣ Adobe Illustrator CC

▣ Editable

▣ High Quality

▣ Variation of color

▣ Free Front

▣ A4 – Print Size 8.27” x 11.69” (0.25 Inch Bleed)

▣ Ready For Print

Are you looking for your design, please knock me.

Email: akashroy5022@gmail.com