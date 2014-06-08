Aaron Eiland

CB Opinion

Aaron Eiland
Aaron Eiland
  • Save
CB Opinion motorcycle print
Download color palette

I am going to do a print of a Honda CB. I can't decide if I like it flat or with highlights. There will also be some metallic silver and orange inks used whichever way i decide to go.

I am leaning toward the flat version myself...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Aaron Eiland
Aaron Eiland

More by Aaron Eiland

View profile
    • Like