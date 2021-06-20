Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hachibur Rahman

Ticket Sheba App

app design ux
Hello everyone!

This is the Ticket Sheba App designed for Softzino Technologies. Through this app, users can buy tickets and sell their tickets if they cancel their trip.

View on Behance: Behance

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
