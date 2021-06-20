E-Commerce Mobile App Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers! 👋
Here's my exploration of a e-commerce mobile shopping app.
There are two screen on the shot. The first one shows popular products, search bar with filter option and categories. There’s also a user’s profile and the notification and also bottom menu which is home, favorite, cart, and profile. The second one is a product page with information about the price, photo products, available sizes and colors.
Hope you'll like it 😊
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow. Thanks! ❤️