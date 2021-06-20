Steve Riady

E-Commerce Mobile App Design

E-Commerce Mobile App Design mobile ui mobile design e-commerce design store shop ecommerce app ui design shopping app online shop onlineshop e-commerce mobile uiuxdesign ui design app ux uiux uidesign
Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Here's my exploration of a e-commerce mobile shopping app.
There are two screen on the shot. The first one shows popular products, search bar with filter option and categories. There’s also a user’s profile and the notification and also bottom menu which is home, favorite, cart, and profile. The second one is a product page with information about the price, photo products, available sizes and colors.

Hope you'll like it 😊
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow. Thanks! ❤️

