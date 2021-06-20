Vishnu Nandode

Sunset Shipping - Logo Design

Vishnu Nandode
Vishnu Nandode
  • Save
Sunset Shipping - Logo Design logo design ideas industrial logo design logo design adobe photoshop branding design graphic design abstractlogo figma design illustration branding logo
Download color palette

Abstract logo design for a sea shipping company. it gives an ambience of ocean waves, ship and that beautiful sunset in the ocean.

Vishnu Nandode
Vishnu Nandode

More by Vishnu Nandode

View profile
    • Like