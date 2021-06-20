Ravi Romkhami

KALPIN DASHBOARD DESIGN

Ravi Romkhami
Ravi Romkhami
  • Save
KALPIN DASHBOARD DESIGN minimal clean graphic design branding ui design
Download color palette

Hello Guys !!

Here Is My New Dashboard Design For KALPIN.
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Ravi Romkhami
Ravi Romkhami

More by Ravi Romkhami

View profile
    • Like