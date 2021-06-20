Karla Matosic

Baltoo Apps DogGo

Karla Matosic
Baltoo Apps DogGo flyer design pets design dog graphic design app design
The last of our triple dogapp series baltoo. The first dog walking app in Germany back in 2019. We never got to publish this one, which is a bummer.

