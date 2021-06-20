Mobile App for Stray Dogs.

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This app is designed especially for stray dogs.It has two kinds of users involved.First,a user who has found a dog can post the details so that others can view and adopt it.Second,a user who is willing to adopt,can login and check out for the required dogs.This user can directly communicate with the person who has posted through the private interface of the app.
Here,the flow of the user who wishes to adopt a dog is represented.
Complete design screens are available at the following behance link:
https://www.behance.net/portfolio/editor?project_id=118237969