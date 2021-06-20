Marek Szmyt

Onboarding Animation - APP

Onboarding Animation - APP
Hello!

Did you know that Blue whales are the largest animals ever known to have lived on Earth? 🐋 🦕 🐘

These are few illustrated screen concepts for onboarding with these amazing creatures.

Enjoy & thanks for the feedback! ✌️

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
