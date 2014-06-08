Ben Koca

Lost At Sea - Redux

Lost At Sea - Redux ship animation gif glitch distort
Wanted to smooth out the animation more to make it seem more sudden and destructive. Found a cool tutorial online about Photoshop's "Timeline".

(http://dandenney.com/posts/front-end-dev/photoshops-timeline-rocks)

Rebound of
Lost at Sea
By Ben Koca
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
