Karla Matosic

PulseCoin Dapp

Karla Matosic
Karla Matosic
  • Save
PulseCoin Dapp logo design app design branding graphic design
Download color palette

One of the first designs for a decentralized App we have been working on. Collecting points while working out

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Karla Matosic
Karla Matosic

More by Karla Matosic

View profile
    • Like