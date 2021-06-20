Ashraful
Covid Tracker App UI (V2)

Ashraful
Ashraful for LOL Studio
Covid Tracker App UI (V2) ux mobile app covid health status tracker covid app app ui design corona covid tracker interface mobile ui typography uiux doctor hospital rebound shot illustration app
Hey guys 👋🏼
I'm really excited to share with you the rest of the screens of Covid Tracker App UI!

Drop your comments and let me know your feedback and don't forget to press "L" 💜 to show me some love!

Let's connect with each other:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
🙂 FACEBOOK | 📸 Instagram

Have any projects for me❔ Let's Talk:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📧 MAIL- ashraful.hadi33@gmail.com

Are you looking for an awesome creative design agency to take your project to the next level? We are available for you: contact.teamlolstudio@gmail.com

Follow us on Instagram: LOL Studio

Cheers ✌

Rebound of
Covid Tracker App UI
By Ashraful
