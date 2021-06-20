Patient profile management:

-----------------------------------

The Doctor and the secretary can access this page for track the patient details such as Allergies, Intolerances, Habits, Medical History, Physical Exams, Risk Factors, Prescriptions, Labs, Imaging, etc.

Are you looking for a designer to hire?

Drop me an email for business collaboration - desdivj@gmail.com

Skype: divanraj1601

Follow me on:

Instagram | Behance | Website | Gumroad