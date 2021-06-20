Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mong logo design

Mong logo design logo design illustrator vector branding graphic design logo
This logo is designed for audio-visual equipment. Combined logotype with Persian letters

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
