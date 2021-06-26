Good for Sale
Michael Filipiuk

Project Management App UI

Hey everyone,

I hope your day is going great! Today I wanted to share 3 screens from an app I've been working on recently. It's an app in which the user can manage his tasks and projects in a simple and intuitive way.

I decided to use Proxima Nova, and I think it turned out pretty well. What do you think?

Yours truly,
Michael

