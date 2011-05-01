Ben Cardy

Save the Date

Save the date cards for my upcoming wedding to my beautiful Annie! They'll be printed on business cards from moo.com, with a random selection of photos on the other side so each card has a different photo. The idea is for the actual invitations to follow the same design style.

Posted on May 1, 2011
