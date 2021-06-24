Parking App UI

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends,
I hope your day is going great! Today I'm excited to present you this shot with 3 screens I made for fun after finishing work a few weeks ago. What are your thoughts on it? 😊
Yours truly,
Michael
🚀 Would you like to learn UI Design from scratch? Get my eBook at 25% off - ui-principles.com.
🔥 Follow me on Instagram to learn UI Design for free: @michael.filipiuk