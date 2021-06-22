Good for Sale
Crypt.1 - Crypto Trading Landing Page

Hey friends!

I hope you're doing well. Today I wanted to share this quick concept shot I made for an app called crypt.1, in which the user can trade and buy cryptocurrencies. I went with a simple & clean design. What are your thoughts?

