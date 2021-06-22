Crypt.1 - Crypto Trading Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey friends!
I hope you're doing well. Today I wanted to share this quick concept shot I made for an app called crypt.1, in which the user can trade and buy cryptocurrencies. I went with a simple & clean design. What are your thoughts?
Yours truly,
Michael
