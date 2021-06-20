QualityPure Nutrition Logo - 1st Concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The main project is actually to create a packaging design for a protein product. However, the client also needs the brand logo which is also incorporated on the packaging design, alongside the product name.
And, this is my first proposal for the brand logo.
Any feedback on my creative process is warm welcomed.