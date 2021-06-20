Corporate Letterhead

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a Simple Creative Letterhead Pad. A simple exclusive letterhead for all kind of business and personal purpose traditions. This file is easy to edit, modify and customize able. All files are arranged, editable and easy to access.
Features:
1 Designs
6 Color Version
A4 Size+Bleed 0.125 inch
300 DPI
CMYK Color
Vector & psd- All files are easy to edit & change colors
Fully scalable elements
All the components are nicely organized into layer groups and named
Used and recommended free web fonts
Ready To Print!