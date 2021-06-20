Edmir Fazlović

Summer '21 collection

Edmir Fazlović
Edmir Fazlović
Hire Me
  • Save
Summer '21 collection figmadesign figma designinspiration typography dailyui interface uxui uitrends dribbble graphic design userexperience userinterface uiux webdesign uidesigner uidesign uxdesign uxdesigner
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - Summer collection.png
  2. EF_Summer collections dribbble shot_v1.0_final_20210620.mp4

Available for new projects.
edmirfazlovic@gmail.com

Edmir Fazlović
Edmir Fazlović
Intuitive, minimalist and ahead of the time.
Hire Me

More by Edmir Fazlović

View profile
    • Like