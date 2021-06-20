Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
KSgenix

Kay Bee Records

KSgenix
KSgenix
  • Save
Kay Bee Records recordlabel creative typography branding logo
Download color palette

It was basically made for a Record label company. They wanted the logo to look cool and modern in some way possible with cursive texts as initials. So, I picked the two color theme and came up with this design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
KSgenix
KSgenix

More by KSgenix

View profile
    • Like