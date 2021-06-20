Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Be Creative...

Lovetrip

Be Creative...
Be Creative...
  • Save
Lovetrip travel website location webdesign clean ui
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbblers!
Today I would like to share the "Lovetrip" Web concept design. I tried to make an app that is minimal and modern design.
I hope you guys will like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Be Creative...
Be Creative...

More by Be Creative...

View profile
    • Like